Lifestyle
This iconic dish is a vibrant mutton curry prepared with succulent pieces of meat cooked to perfection in a luscious gravy of yogurt, onions, and an assortment of aromatic spices.
This flavorful broth is usually made with chicken or mutton and is simmered with a combination of aromatic spices, including fennel seeds, cinnamon, and cloves.
Baby potatoes are first deep-fried until golden brown and then simmered in a luscious gravy made with yogurt, tomatoes, and a blend of Kashmiri spices.
It is a delightful sweet and savory rice dish that brings together the richness of dry fruits and the aroma of fragrant spices. It is often served during special occasions.
Prepared with minced mutton balls cooked in a velvety yogurt-based gravy, this dish is seasoned with a unique combination of spices such as dry ginger, cardamom, and cinnamon.
Known as Noon Chai, it is traditional salted pink tea that holds special place. Brewed with special tea leaves, milk, salt, and baking soda, it has distinct taste.