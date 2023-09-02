Lifestyle

Ghevar to Maplua: 7 sweets to try on Kajari Teej

Ghevar to malpua are quintessential sweets during Kajari Teej, enhancing the festive spirit with their flavors and traditional significance

Ghevar

Ghevar, known for its intricate latticework, is often garnished with slivered almonds and pistachios, making it a delightful treat that adds to the festive spirit of Kajari Teej

Malpua

Malpua is a cherished dessert during Kajari Teej celebrations, known for its indulgent sweetness and traditional significance

Kheer

Kheer holds a special place in Kajari Teej festivities, symbolizing the essence of togetherness and festivity

Halwa

Common types like carrot halwa (gajar ka halwa) and semolina halwa (sooji ka halwa) are savored during Kajari Teej celebrations, adding to the joyous atmosphere of the occasion

Coconut Ladoo

These round, bite-sized delights are an essential part of Kajari Teej celebrations, offering a perfect blend of sweetness and coconut flavor

Gujiya

Gujiya is a crescent-shaped pastry filled with a sweet mixture of khoya, nuts, and sugar, deep-fried to golden brown perfection, and is a must-have during Kajari Teej festivities

