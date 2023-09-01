Entertainment

Software Architect to Tech Support: 7 Tech jobs that AI cannot replace

In these roles, AI can be a valuable tool, assisting professionals, but it cannot fully replace the human touch.

Image credits: Pexels

Ethical Hacker

Cybersecurity experts who think like hackers to identify vulnerabilities and protect systems need to adapt to evolving threats creatively, making this job AI-resistant.

Image credits: Pexels

User Experience (UX) Designer

Crafting intuitive and user-friendly interfaces requires empathy, understanding of human behavior, and creative design thinking, which AI cannot replicate.

Image credits: Pexels

Software Architect

Designing complex software systems, understanding user needs, and making high-level decisions about technology solutions require human creativity and problem-solving skills.

Image credits: Pexels

Data Scientist

While AI can assist in data analysis, data scientists interpret results, design experiments, and create data-driven strategies, tasks that involve human intuition.

Image credits: Pexels

Content Creator

Writing engaging, emotional, and contextually relevant content, whether for marketing, journalism, or entertainment, demands human creativity and cultural sensitivity.

Image credits: Pexels

AI Ethics Consultant

AI needs guidance in making ethical decisions. Ethicists and philosophers provide human insight to ensure AI aligns with societal values.

Image credits: Pexels

Technical Support Specialist

Handling complex and emotionally charged customer issues often requires empathy and interpersonal skills that AI lacks.

Image credits: Pexels
