Rats can enter through even the smallest holes. Seal holes using sponge or steel wool.
Use rat traps with bait like cheese, peanut butter, or chocolate to catch rats. Many affordable trap types are available in the market.
Mix lemon and red chili solution in water and spray. Rats stay away from its smell.
Rats run away from the smell of peppermint oil. Apply peppermint oil to cotton balls and place them in the corners of the house and at entry points.
Make a mixture of boric acid and flour and keep it on the paths of rats. This is effective in keeping them away.
Ultrasonic repellents generate sound waves that make rats uncomfortable and drive them away. You can plug it in at home.
Rats are attracted to dirt and the smell of food. Keep kitchens, pantries and eating areas clean and dry. Store food in airtight containers.