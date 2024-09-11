Lifestyle

Keep Rats Out of Your Home

Seal Holes in Your Home

Rats can enter through even the smallest holes. Seal holes using sponge or steel wool.

Use Rat Traps

Use rat traps with bait like cheese, peanut butter, or chocolate to catch rats. Many affordable trap types are available in the market.

Lemon and Chili Spray

Mix lemon and red chili solution in water and spray. Rats stay away from its smell.

Peppermint Oil

Rats run away from the smell of peppermint oil. Apply peppermint oil to cotton balls and place them in the corners of the house and at entry points.

Boric Acid and Flour

Make a mixture of boric acid and flour and keep it on the paths of rats. This is effective in keeping them away.

Ultrasonic Repellents

Ultrasonic repellents generate sound waves that make rats uncomfortable and drive them away. You can plug it in at home.

Maintain Cleanliness

Rats are attracted to dirt and the smell of food. Keep kitchens, pantries and eating areas clean and dry. Store food in airtight containers.

Find Next One