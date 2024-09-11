USA to Switzerland: 7 BEST countries in the World

Lifestyle
The 2024 Best Countries report highlights Switzerland’s continued top ranking, based on global perceptions across ten subcategories. Check 7 countries
Switzerland maintains top position for third consecutive year, praised for stability and high quality of life. Its consistent performance in entrepreneurship and business openness
The United States leaps to third place, driven by gains in "open for business" and "movers" subrankings. Its strengths in entrepreneurship, innovation, and global influence
Japan ranks second, admired for its technological advancements, high quality of life, rich cultural heritage. Its reputation for innovation, efficiency continues to impress
Canada secures the fourth spot with its strong reputation for quality of life and progressive policies. Its welcoming environment for business and high standards of living
Australia ranks fifth, known for high quality of life, attractive business climate. Its vibrant culture, natural beauty, and strong economic performance help maintain its position
Sweden is recognized for its high standard of living, innovation, and environmental sustainability. Its has strong social welfare system and business-friendly environment
Germany holds seventh position, celebrated for robust economy, innovative spirit, leadership in entrepreneurship. Its has well-developed infrastructure and skilled workforce