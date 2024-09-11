Lifestyle

USA to Switzerland: 7 BEST countries in the World

The 2024 Best Countries report highlights Switzerland’s continued top ranking, based on global perceptions across ten subcategories. Check 7 countries

Switzerland

Switzerland maintains top position for third consecutive year, praised for stability and high quality of life. Its consistent performance in entrepreneurship and business openness

United States of America

The United States leaps to third place, driven by gains in "open for business" and "movers" subrankings. Its strengths in entrepreneurship, innovation, and global influence

Japan

Japan ranks second, admired for its technological advancements, high quality of life, rich cultural heritage. Its reputation for innovation, efficiency continues to impress

Canada

Canada secures the fourth spot with its strong reputation for quality of life and progressive policies. Its welcoming environment for business and high standards of living

Australia

Australia ranks fifth, known for high quality of life, attractive business climate. Its vibrant culture, natural beauty, and strong economic performance help maintain its position

Sweden

Sweden is recognized for its high standard of living, innovation, and environmental sustainability. Its has strong social welfare system and business-friendly environment

Germany

Germany holds seventh position, celebrated for robust economy, innovative spirit, leadership in entrepreneurship. Its has well-developed infrastructure and skilled workforce

