Bangalore Palace to Vidhana Soudha: 7 historical places of Bangalore

Lifestyle
Vidhana Soudha to Bangalore Palace; visit these 7 historical places in the city this September
Built in the 19th century, this grandiose palace resembles England’s Windsor Castle. It provides insight into the lifestyle and grandeur of the former rulers of Mysore.
This historic palace, built in the late 18th century, is known for its beautiful Indo-Islamic architecture and wooden pillars. It served as the summer residence of Tipu Sultan.
The Vidhana Soudha is a prominent landmark. It represents modern Indian political history and is an example of post-independence architectural achievements.
Located in the heart of Bangalore, this ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Ranganatha. It offers insights into the religious practices and architectural styles.
Established in 1865, the Government Museum houses a vast collection of artifacts, including ancient sculptures, inscriptions, and coins.
Although primarily a botanical garden, it also features historical structures like the Glass House, built in 19th century, and the Lalbagh Rock, which is over 3 billion yrs old.
Established in 1882, this is one of Bangalore's oldest churches and a fine example of Gothic Revival architecture.