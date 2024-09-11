Suicide Statistics in India: Here’s a SHOCKING reality

Lifestyle
Suicide rates in the country are continuously increasing. According to NCRB's 2022 data, 1.70 lakh people committed suicide in the country.
Bollywood actress Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, has died by suicide. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at 9 am. He jumped from the 6th floor of his house.
Based on 2022 statistics in Madhya Pradesh, NCRB reported 1 lakh 70 thousand suicides nationwide. One person commits suicide every 184 seconds.
According to this figure, 20 people commit suicide every hour. At the same time, 200 people think about it. 7 million people worldwide die by suicide. India's rate is over 12%.
WHO's 2020 study found that suicide is more prevalent in low- and middle-income nations. 76% to 85% of mental illness patients in these nations go untreated.
American organisation Suicide Awareness Voices of Education says there are several explanations for the rise in teenage suicide. Mental illness affects 45% of juvenile suicides.
According to NCRB data, the biggest reason for suicide in India is family problems. This is followed by reasons like drug abuse and mental disorders.
According to a report based on NCRB's 2021 data, 13,089 students committed suicide in the country in 2021. In the last 10 years, about 1 lakh students have committed suicide.