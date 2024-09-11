8 simple classic gold chain designs for daily wear

Lifestyle
Even if it is small, a woman wears a gold chain in her daily wear. If you are also looking for simple jewellery, here are some simple designs!
If you don't like too much jewellery, choose this type of gold chain. A chain with three stones looks very royal.
This type of gold chain with heart pendants is trending. A heart pendant on one side and a double layer chain on the other side will give you a classy look.
If you are on a low budget, you can opt for this type of Pallavi gold chain on pearls. This type of chain is selling well in the market.
Newly married women can wear this type of gold chain along with the mangalsutra. Instead of a pendant, you can get three strands made and wear them.
You can wear a heavy pendant on a gold chain for party wear jewellery. It gives a heavy look to simple sarees. You can also buy a mangalsutra in this design.
Women love traditional gold chains. Choose this if you like traditional jewellery.
A three-layered gold chain looks very beautiful. If you don't like to wear jewellery, you can choose this type of chain.