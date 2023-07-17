Lifestyle

Rottweiler to German Shepherd-9 dog breeds with strongest bite force

 While bite force can vary within dog breeds and individual dogs, here are seven dog breeds known for their strong bite force (With PSI Measurements)

Image credits: Getty

German Shepherd-Bite Force: 238 PSI

German Shepherds are intelligent and versatile dogs. They have a strong bite force and are employed in various roles including herding, search and rescue, and police work.

Image credits: Pixabay

Rottweiler-Bite Force: 328 PSI

Rottweilers are robust and muscular dogs with a strong bite force. They have a protective instinct and are commonly used in roles such as guarding and police work.

Image credits: Getty

Kangal-Bite Force: 743 PSI

The Kangal is a large and powerful Turkish breed known for its protective nature and impressive bite force. It is often used as a livestock guardian dog.

Image credits: Getty

Cane Corso-Bite Force: 700 PSI

The Cane Corso is a large and athletic Italian breed. They have a strong bite force and were historically used as working dogs for guarding and hunting.

Image credits: Getty

American Pit Bull Terrier-Bite Force: 235 PSI

The American Pit Bull Terrier is a strong and muscular breed. While their bite force may vary among individuals, they are known for having a powerful bite.

Image credits: Getty

Dogo Argentino:-Bite Force: 500 PSI

The Dogo Argentino is a large, muscular breed originally bred for big game hunting. They possess a powerful bite and strength.

Image credits: Getty

Doberman Pinscher-Bite Force: 228 PSI

Doberman are intelligent and excel at learning complex tasks, and many owners describe them as loving and patient with their families.

Image credits: Getty

Malinois-Bite Force: 195 PSI

Malinois, a variety of Belgian shepherds, is an intelligent breed used in various working roles. They have a strong bite force.

Image credits: Getty

Bandog- Bite Force: 730 PSI

The Bandog’s full name is Bandog Mastiff, and many believe they are primarily a mix of the Bull Terrier and Neapolitan Mastiff, among other large and powerful breeds. 
 

Image credits: Getty
