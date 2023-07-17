Lifestyle
Regular vacuuming is the foundation of rug maintenance. It helps remove loose dirt, debris, and allergens that settle on the surface.
Before proceeding with any cleaning method, check the rug's care label for specific instructions and limitations.
Tackle stains as soon as they occur to prevent them from setting in. Blot liquid spills with a clean, absorbent cloth or paper towel, to avoid spreading the stain.
If your rug can be cleaned with water, use a soft-bristle brush or sponge to gently work the cleaning solution into the fibers. Avoid excessive scrubbing.
After cleaning, avoid placing the rug on a damp floor or surface. Hang it outdoors, or place it on a clean, dry surface with proper air circulation to allow it to dry completely.
Maintain its beauty by practicing regular vacuuming. Avoid placing heavy furniture directly on the rug to prevent indentations, and rotate the rug periodically.
It's best to seek professional cleaning services. Professional cleaners have the expertise and equipment to deep clean and restore your rug's beauty without causing damage.