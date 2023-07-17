7 Beginner-Friendly Fish Breeds for Your Aquarium

Lifestyle
Betta fish, also known as Siamese fighting fish, are a popular choice for beginners. They come in a variety of vibrant colors and have long, flowing fins.
Guppies are colorful and active fish, making them an excellent choice for beginners. They are known for their playful behavior and adaptability.
Platies are peaceful and sociable fish that are perfect for beginner aquariums. They come in a range of vibrant colors and have a playful nature.
They are hardy and adaptable, making them suitable for beginners. Swordtails are peaceful and can coexist with other community fish.
Corydoras catfish, also known as "cory cats," are small and peaceful fish. They are bottom-dwellers and help keep the tank clean by scavenging for food debris.
Neon tetras are small, vibrant fish that add a dazzling touch to any aquarium. They are known for their bright blue and red colors.
Zebra danios are active and hardy fish that are great for beginners. They have distinctive striped patterns and are highly energetic swimmers.