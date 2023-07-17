Lifestyle

7 Beginner-Friendly Fish Breeds for Your Aquarium

Image credits: Pexels

Betta Fish

Betta fish, also known as Siamese fighting fish, are a popular choice for beginners. They come in a variety of vibrant colors and have long, flowing fins.

Image credits: Pexels

Guppies

Guppies are colorful and active fish, making them an excellent choice for beginners. They are known for their playful behavior and adaptability.

Image credits: Pexels

Platies

Platies are peaceful and sociable fish that are perfect for beginner aquariums. They come in a range of vibrant colors and have a playful nature.

Image credits: Pexels

Swordtails

They are hardy and adaptable, making them suitable for beginners. Swordtails are peaceful and can coexist with other community fish.

Image credits: Pexels

Corydoras Catfish

Corydoras catfish, also known as "cory cats," are small and peaceful fish. They are bottom-dwellers and help keep the tank clean by scavenging for food debris.

Image credits: Pexels

Neon Tetras

Neon tetras are small, vibrant fish that add a dazzling touch to any aquarium. They are known for their bright blue and red colors.

Image credits: Pexels

Zebra Danios

Zebra danios are active and hardy fish that are great for beginners. They have distinctive striped patterns and are highly energetic swimmers.

Image credits: Pexels
