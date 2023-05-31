Lifestyle

Alphonso to Kesar-10 varieties of mangoes in India

Mangoes are popular in many parts of the world. With over 1000 kinds, India produces around 56% of the world's mangoes. Discover the top ten most popular mango types in India. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Langra

Season: July to August 
This fibrous mango variety is very popular in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.  

Image credits: Getty

Dasheri

Season: June to July 
This mango, also known as 'chusne wala aam' by children, is most loved by almost everyone. They are country's oldest mango type, originating in Uttar Pradesh.  

Image credits: Getty

Totapuri

Season: June to July 
Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu are their home states. Surprisingly, it is a component of many mass-produced mango goods in India. 

Image credits: Getty

Himsagar

Season: May 
Himsagar has the shortest season when compared to the others. These mangos are very popular among Bengalis. They are good milkshake choices. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Neelam

Season: May to July 
It is available throughout the season, but the best varieties arrive in June with the monsoons. These types are popular in Hyderabad.

Image credits: Pixabay

Pairi

Season: May & June
If Kesar is unavailable, it is used to manufacture aamras in Gujarat. They are not sickly sweet and reddish but have a noticeable sour bite hidden. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Alphonso or Hapus

Season: May to June 
It is native to Maharashtra and grown in Gujarat, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. Alphonso mangoes are small, spherical, and known as the "King of Mangoes." 

Image credits: Pexels

Kesar

Season: June to July 
The skin is greener than the skin of most other mangoes. They are cultivated in and around Ahmedabad and Gujarat, and are mostly used to manufacture aamras. 

Image credits: Pexels

Chausa

Season: July to August 
They have delicious pulp and beautiful yellow skin and are popular in North India and Bihar. The best are from Pakistan and are exported worldwide.

Image credits: Pexels

Safeda or Banganapalli

Season: April to June 
It originated in Andhra Pradesh and has gained significant appreciation throughout the country. The skin is a wonderful brilliant yellow and has no fibres.

Image credits: Getty
