Mangoes are popular in many parts of the world. With over 1000 kinds, India produces around 56% of the world's mangoes. Discover the top ten most popular mango types in India.
Season: July to August
This fibrous mango variety is very popular in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.
Season: June to July
This mango, also known as 'chusne wala aam' by children, is most loved by almost everyone. They are country's oldest mango type, originating in Uttar Pradesh.
Season: June to July
Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu are their home states. Surprisingly, it is a component of many mass-produced mango goods in India.
Season: May
Himsagar has the shortest season when compared to the others. These mangos are very popular among Bengalis. They are good milkshake choices.
Season: May to July
It is available throughout the season, but the best varieties arrive in June with the monsoons. These types are popular in Hyderabad.
Season: May & June
If Kesar is unavailable, it is used to manufacture aamras in Gujarat. They are not sickly sweet and reddish but have a noticeable sour bite hidden.
Season: May to June
It is native to Maharashtra and grown in Gujarat, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. Alphonso mangoes are small, spherical, and known as the "King of Mangoes."
Season: June to July
The skin is greener than the skin of most other mangoes. They are cultivated in and around Ahmedabad and Gujarat, and are mostly used to manufacture aamras.
Season: July to August
They have delicious pulp and beautiful yellow skin and are popular in North India and Bihar. The best are from Pakistan and are exported worldwide.
Season: April to June
It originated in Andhra Pradesh and has gained significant appreciation throughout the country. The skin is a wonderful brilliant yellow and has no fibres.