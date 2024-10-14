Genelia Deshmukh's stunning saree ideas for Karwa Chauth 2024

Lifestyle
If you want to wear something different this Karwa Chauth, buy a Banarasi silk handcraft saree. You can find similar sarees in the market for ₹2000-4000.
Genelia carries this golden Kanjeevaram saree with grace. She paired it with a matching blouse and contrasting dupatta.
This Karwa Chauth, you can choose a heavy zari work silk saree. Hooped earrings will look great with this look. You can also wear pearl or golden accessories.
This embroidery work tissue saree with a Banarasi blouse gives a royal vibe. Wear a strapless bra. Ruby-colored lipstick is perfect.
Genelia D'Souza looks amazing in this heavy border work saree. You can easily find similar sarees in the market for ₹2000-3000.
Designed by Manish Malhotra, similar sarees are available for around ₹2000. Genelia pairs this sequin saree with a halter neck frill blouse.
You can choose a lining work saree and add a golden or silver lace for a heavier look. Match the blouse color to the lace.