Genelia Deshmukh's stunning saree ideas for Karwa Chauth 2024

Banarasi Silk Handcraft Saree

If you want to wear something different this Karwa Chauth, buy a Banarasi silk handcraft saree. You can find similar sarees in the market for ₹2000-4000.

Golden Kanjeevaram Saree

Genelia carries this golden Kanjeevaram saree with grace. She paired it with a matching blouse and contrasting dupatta.

Zari Work Silk Saree

This Karwa Chauth, you can choose a heavy zari work silk saree. Hooped earrings will look great with this look. You can also wear pearl or golden accessories.

Embroidery Work Tissue Saree

This embroidery work tissue saree with a Banarasi blouse gives a royal vibe. Wear a strapless bra. Ruby-colored lipstick is perfect.

Heavy Border Work Saree

Genelia D'Souza looks amazing in this heavy border work saree. You can easily find similar sarees in the market for ₹2000-3000.

Sequin Saree with Halter Blouse

Designed by Manish Malhotra, similar sarees are available for around ₹2000. Genelia pairs this sequin saree with a halter neck frill blouse.

Lining Work Golden Lace Saree

You can choose a lining work saree and add a golden or silver lace for a heavier look. Match the blouse color to the lace.

