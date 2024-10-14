3 Car-free cities: A unique way of life

Lifestyle
Imagine a city without cars! Several unique cities have banned cars and embrace a different lifestyle
Instead of driving, people walk or use traditional transport. Explore 3 car-free cities!
Zermatt, a beautiful town near the Matterhorn, restricts car entry. Tourists arrive by train
In Zermatt, tourists enjoy cycling, e-biking, or walking, immersing in the natural beauty
Venice, situated on 126 islands, has no roads. Gondolas transport tourists through canals
People primarily walk in Venice, enjoying the city's beauty and culture
Lamu, known for its unique culture, relies on donkeys for transport and carrying goods
Lamu's reliance on donkeys reflects its rich cultural heritage
These peaceful cities offer a unique lifestyle amidst natural beauty, preserving the environment and local traditions
The absence of cars promotes a new lifestyle, inspiring eco-friendly choices