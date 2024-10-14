3 Car-free cities: A unique way of life

Lifestyle

Imagine a city without cars! Several unique cities have banned cars and embrace a different lifestyle

Instead of driving, people walk or use traditional transport. Explore 3 car-free cities!

Zermatt, Switzerland

Zermatt, a beautiful town near the Matterhorn, restricts car entry. Tourists arrive by train

Tourists Explore by E-bike or Foot

In Zermatt, tourists enjoy cycling, e-biking, or walking, immersing in the natural beauty

Venice, Italy

Venice, situated on 126 islands, has no roads. Gondolas transport tourists through canals

Walking Tours in Venice

People primarily walk in Venice, enjoying the city's beauty and culture

Lamu, Kenya

Lamu, known for its unique culture, relies on donkeys for transport and carrying goods

Donkeys Reflect Lamu's Heritage

Lamu's reliance on donkeys reflects its rich cultural heritage

Peaceful Car-Free Living

These peaceful cities offer a unique lifestyle amidst natural beauty, preserving the environment and local traditions

The Marvel of Car-Free Cities

The absence of cars promotes a new lifestyle, inspiring eco-friendly choices

