Diwali cleaning: 7 tips to revive old wooden doors, furniture

How to Enhance the Shine of Wooden Furniture

Cleaning is done before Diwali. If you want to make your old wooden doors, windows, and furniture shine, you can adopt these tips

Clean the Dust First

To clean doors, windows, and furniture, first clean the dust and dirt with a dry cloth

Use Mustard Oil and Lemon Juice

To enhance the shine of old furniture, mix a few drops of lemon juice in mustard oil and apply it to doors, windows, and old furniture. Clean it with a cloth

Vinegar and Water Solution

Prepare a solution by mixing half a cup of vinegar in one cup of water and pour it into a spray bottle. Spray it on doors, windows, and furniture, then wipe with a dry cloth

Clean with Tea Bags

Soak tea bags in warm water for a while, then use this water to clean doors and windows. Spray and wipe it to add shine to the furniture

Use Wood Polish

Many types of wood wax polish are available in the markets. It is considered very effective for maintaining shine in old doors for a long time

Mahogany Oil

Mahogany oil is very effective in enhancing the shine of old doors, windows, and wooden furniture. It penetrates deep into the wood and makes it look new again

Baking Soda and Water

Prepare a solution of baking soda and water and apply it to the surface of windows and doors. This easily removes stains and dirt

