Diwali cleaning: 7 tips to revive old wooden doors, furniture

Lifestyle
Cleaning is done before Diwali. If you want to make your old wooden doors, windows, and furniture shine, you can adopt these tips
To clean doors, windows, and furniture, first clean the dust and dirt with a dry cloth
To enhance the shine of old furniture, mix a few drops of lemon juice in mustard oil and apply it to doors, windows, and old furniture. Clean it with a cloth
Prepare a solution by mixing half a cup of vinegar in one cup of water and pour it into a spray bottle. Spray it on doors, windows, and furniture, then wipe with a dry cloth
Soak tea bags in warm water for a while, then use this water to clean doors and windows. Spray and wipe it to add shine to the furniture
Many types of wood wax polish are available in the markets. It is considered very effective for maintaining shine in old doors for a long time
Mahogany oil is very effective in enhancing the shine of old doors, windows, and wooden furniture. It penetrates deep into the wood and makes it look new again
Prepare a solution of baking soda and water and apply it to the surface of windows and doors. This easily removes stains and dirt