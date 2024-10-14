Lifestyle

Want strong, thick hair like Shraddha Kapoor? DIY tips here!

Shraddha Kapoor's DIY Hair Mask

Shraddha Kapoor uses home remedies for her hair and skin. She prepares a homemade hair mask for nourishment that you can also try.

Yogurt, Aloe Vera, and Hibiscus Hair Mask

Shraddha Kapoor uses yogurt, hibiscus, and aloe vera gel for her hair mask. This mask helps prevent hair loss and promotes growth.

How to Make Shraddha's Favorite Hair Mask

Mix 4 tsp aloe vera gel with 2 crushed hibiscus flowers. Add 2 tsp yogurt, apply to scalp, leave for 30 mins, then shampoo.

Benefits of Hibiscus for Hair

Hibiscus's protein and natural oils strengthen hair and prevent hair fall. Aloe vera gel softens hair, and yogurt reduces dandruff.

Shraddha Kapoor Loves Hair Massage

Shraddha uses hair masks and massages her scalp for stronger hair, believing it improves hair strength.

Ayurvedic Oil for Hair

Shraddha Kapoor uses red onion ayurvedic oil, rich in sulfur and antioxidants, for thicker and stronger hair.

