Want strong, thick hair like Shraddha Kapoor? DIY tips here!

Lifestyle
Shraddha Kapoor uses home remedies for her hair and skin. She prepares a homemade hair mask for nourishment that you can also try.
Shraddha Kapoor uses yogurt, hibiscus, and aloe vera gel for her hair mask. This mask helps prevent hair loss and promotes growth.
Mix 4 tsp aloe vera gel with 2 crushed hibiscus flowers. Add 2 tsp yogurt, apply to scalp, leave for 30 mins, then shampoo.
Hibiscus's protein and natural oils strengthen hair and prevent hair fall. Aloe vera gel softens hair, and yogurt reduces dandruff.
Shraddha uses hair masks and massages her scalp for stronger hair, believing it improves hair strength.
Shraddha Kapoor uses red onion ayurvedic oil, rich in sulfur and antioxidants, for thicker and stronger hair.