Chanakya Niti: 4 Habits to Avoid Poverty

Teachings of Acharya Chanakya

Acharya Chanakya is still remembered today for his wisdom and policies. Following his policies leads to easy success.

These 4 Habits Make You Poor

Today we will tell you about the 4 habits told by Acharya Chanakya, which always lead you to poverty.

1. Wasting Time

According to Chanakya, people who waste time unnecessarily face financial problems in life. Use time wisely, because time is money.

2. Cleanliness Habit

Many people do not pay attention to cleanliness and live in filth. Such people always face financial constraints. Goddess Lakshmi resides where there is cleanliness.

3. Insulting Others

Those who insult others face problems throughout their lives. Making fun of others is a bad habit. Money comes, but it goes away unnecessarily.

4. Spreading Negativity

Those who always speak negatively and bitterly, Goddess Lakshmi does not reside in their house. Money doesn't stay. Chanakya says that sweet speech is good.

