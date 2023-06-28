Eid-al-Adha 2023: 6 endearing gift ideas for the festive season

Lifestyle
Eid is the festival of love and offering. As you celebrate, here are a few gifts that will show your love and bring a smile to your dear ones.
Eid is incomplete without the beautiful aesthetic of a lamp. To use candles as a source of light as you gather together, a gift that definetely shines.
Attar is the best source of exquisite scents. Gifting this to a friend or family will make them remember you everytime they splash it on.
Praying 5 times a day while travelling poses its own challenges. This might just be the gift someone close to you may be looking for.
Honouring the tales of the Holy Quran, books of spiritual guidance can be the best choice for someone who will apprecuate its value.
Add a little sweet or spice, something soft or something savoury, get a box of sweets or savoury eatables as a gift this Eid.
New clothes are a go-to option for gifts and this festive day, offer some beautiful outfits or take your dear ones shopping to get clothes they like.