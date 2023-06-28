Lifestyle

Eid-al-Adha 2023: 6 endearing gift ideas for the festive season

Eid is the festival of love and offering. As you celebrate, here are a few gifts that will show your love and bring a smile to your dear ones.

Image credits: Google

Lamps and Candles

Eid is incomplete without the beautiful aesthetic of a lamp. To use candles as a source of light as you gather together, a gift that definetely shines.

Image credits: Google

Attar and Perfumes

Attar is the best source of exquisite scents. Gifting this to a friend or family will make them remember you everytime they splash it on.

Image credits: Google

Travel Prayer Rug

Praying 5 times a day while travelling poses its own challenges. This might just be the gift someone close to you may be looking for.

Image credits: Pexels

Spiritual Guidance Books

Honouring the tales of the Holy Quran, books of spiritual guidance can be the best choice for someone who will apprecuate its value.

Image credits: Pexels

Assorted Eatables

Add a little sweet or spice, something soft or something savoury, get a box of sweets or savoury eatables as a gift this Eid.

Image credits: Google

Gifting Clothes

New clothes are a go-to option for gifts and this festive day, offer some beautiful outfits or take your dear ones shopping to get clothes they like.

Image credits: Google
