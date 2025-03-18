Kebabs to Biryani: 7 Timeless dishes Mughals gave to Indian cuisine

Lifestyle
Tender marinated meats grilled or roasted to perfection. Popular varieties include Shami Kebabs, Seekh Kebabs, and Galouti Kebabs, all full of rich flavors.
A creamy, slow-cooked curry made with tender mutton, yogurt, cream, and ground nuts, creating a rich, flavorful gravy perfect with naan or rice.
A decadent dessert made from fried bread soaked in sugar syrup, then immersed in a rich milk cream flavored with cardamom and saffron.
A flavorful lamb or goat curry cooked in aromatic spices, yogurt, and a rich, thick gravy, originating from Persian influences in Mughlai cuisine.
A Mughlai dish featuring meat cooked in a creamy, nut-based gravy flavored with cardamom, cinnamon, and other aromatic spices for a rich, indulgent flavor.
A creamy dessert made with ground rice, milk, and sugar, flavored with cardamom and saffron. Often served chilled, garnished with dry fruits.
Spiced minced meat wrapped around boiled eggs, cooked in a rich, flavorful gravy, offering a perfect blend of textures and spices.
