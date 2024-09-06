Lifestyle

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: When is Ganesh puja? Know date, time, muhurat

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: There's confusion over when is Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Is it on 6th of September of 7th September. Let's check out the correct date here

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Correct Date

Ganesh Chaturthi tithi starts today on September 6th but lasts till tomorrow, 7th. However, according to Drik Panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Saturday 7th

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Shubh Muhurat

The Shubh muhurat on September 7th is from 11.03 a.m to 1.34 PM

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 shift begins on September 6th at 3.01 PM and ends at September 7th on 5.37 PM

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bhog to offer Bappa

You can offer Pooran Poli, Modak, Kheer, Ladoo to Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Delhi Shubh Muhurat

New Delhi: 11:03 AM to 1:34 PM

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Kolkata Shubh Muhurat

Kolkata: 10:20 AM to 12:49 PM

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai Shubh Muhurat

Mumbai: 11:22 AM to 1:51 PM

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Chennai Shubh Muhurat

Chennai: 10:53 AM to 1:21 PM

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Noida Shubh Muhurat

Noida: 11:03 AM to 1:33 PM

