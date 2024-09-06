Lifestyle

7 favourite sweets to offer to Lord Ganesha as bhog

1. Modak

A traditional sweet, modak is a steamed dumpling filled with coconut and jaggery. It's Lord Ganesha's favourite and a must-offer on Ganesh Chaturthi. 

2. Laddu

Offering laddu to Lord Ganesha is believed to bring good fortune, prosperity, and unity. The round shape represents wholeness and completeness

3. Barfi

Offering barfi to Lord Ganesha is believed to bring strength, courage, and determination. 

4. Jalebi

Crunchy, spiral-shaped, and sweet, jalebi is a popular Indian dessert. Offering jalebi to Lord Ganesha is believed to bring joy, happiness, and positivity. 

5. Kaju Katli

A sweet, cashew-based treat, kaju katli is a popular offering. The cashew represents abundance and prosperity, while the sweet flavour represents the sweetness of life. 

6. Shrikhand

A sweet yoghurt dessert, shrikhand is a popular offering to Lord Ganesha. The yoghurt represents purity and innocence.

7. Halwa

A rich, semolina-based dessert, halwa is a popular offering to Lord Ganesha. Offering halwa is believed to bring wisdom, knowledge, and spiritual growth.

