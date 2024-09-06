Lifestyle
Coconut oil can help reduce cracked heels. Coconut oil has moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties. Apply coconut oil to the cracks before going to bed and wear socks.
Honey also reduces cracks. It is also a good moisturizer. Mix a cup of honey in a bucket of lukewarm water and soak your feet in it for 20 minutes.
Cracked heels can also be reduced with almond oil and shea butter. To do this, mix these two together and apply to the cracks. Do this twice a day. The cracks will disappear.
Applying glycerin and rose water to the feet will reduce cracks and make the feet soft. This should be used twice a day.
Aloe vera's anti-inflammatory properties help heal cracked heels. Apply the gel overnight, then wash off with lukewarm water in the morning.
Lemon and sugar scrub removes impurities from the skin. Scrubbing with sugar mixed with lemon juice will reduce cracked feet. Rub it on your feet and wash it off after 5 minutes.
Cracked feet can also be reduced with banana. For this, mash the banana well and apply it on the feet. After 5-20 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water.