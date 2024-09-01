Lifestyle

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Discover how Ganesh Ji got his elephant head

Image credits: Freepik

Lord Shiva's Anger

Shiva, in a fit of rage, beheaded Ganesh, mistakenly thinking him an intruder, unaware of his identity.


 

Image credits: Instagram

Parvati’s Despair

Parvati’s deep sorrow over Ganesh's death led Shiva to promise his revival with a new head out of compassion.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Symbolic Choice

An elephant head was chosen symbolically for Ganesh, representing power, wisdom, and the ability to overcome obstacles.

Image credits: Instagram

Search for Head

Shiva’s followers were sent to find an elephant’s head; they successfully retrieved one from a found elephant.


 

Image credits: Instagram

Reattachment

The elephant head was reattached to Ganesh’s body, restoring him to life and pleasing both Parvati and Shiva.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Popular Devotion

Ganesh, now with an elephant head, became widely adored, symbolizing new beginnings, obstacle removal, and universal love.

Image credits: Instagram
