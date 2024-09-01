Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Discover how Ganesh Ji got his elephant head

Lifestyle
Shiva, in a fit of rage, beheaded Ganesh, mistakenly thinking him an intruder, unaware of his identity.
Parvati’s deep sorrow over Ganesh's death led Shiva to promise his revival with a new head out of compassion.
An elephant head was chosen symbolically for Ganesh, representing power, wisdom, and the ability to overcome obstacles.
Shiva’s followers were sent to find an elephant’s head; they successfully retrieved one from a found elephant.
The elephant head was reattached to Ganesh’s body, restoring him to life and pleasing both Parvati and Shiva.
Ganesh, now with an elephant head, became widely adored, symbolizing new beginnings, obstacle removal, and universal love.