Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 6 things you should not offer Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi is on Saturday, 7 September. On this day, do not forget to offer some things in the worship of Shri Ganesh, as well as keep in mind some other things.
Do not forget to offer Tulsi leaves in the worship of Lord Shri Ganesh. The story related to this is also found in religious texts.
According to scholars, Ketaki flowers should not be offered even in the worship of Lord Shri Ganesh. By doing this, auspicious results related to worship are not obtained.
Black colored things like flowers, clothes, fruits, offerings etc. should not be offered. These things are considered inauspicious for Ganesh Puja.
Rice is definitely used in the worship of Lord Shri Ganesh, but keep in mind that this rice should not be broken. Offer whole rice only to Shri Ganesh.
Do not forget to offer impurely made bhog to Lord Shri Ganesh. Impurely means without taking bath or without washing hands.
According to scholars, while worshiping Lord Ganesha, definitely offer him something or the other. It is not considered auspicious to worship Shri Ganesh empty handed.
The devotees of Lord Shri Ganesh should keep in mind that he does not like dishonest and lying people at all. They do not accept their worship.
Those who disrespect their parents. Lord Shri Ganesh does not accept the worship of those people also. The devotees of Shri Ganesh should especially keep this in mind.