Lifestyle
Anarkali suit set with work pattern can be a classic and ethnic choice for you. This type of suit set should be in every woman's wardrobe as you can wear it on any occasion.
Whatever your age, Chikankari work and Lucknowi pattern frock suit will help you look like a young diva. While carrying this look, you can pair it with traditional jewellery.
You can get a very good look in such a high slit long length Anarkali suit. This type of suit set looks great on every body type due to its bold design and longer length.
You can choose this plain suit with V-neck embroidery with light makeup and a hairstyle with sober soft waves. You will find many options in this online and offline.
If your body shape is pyramid or H-line, then floor length can be a very good option for you. This design is quite festival friendly and will give your look a whole new vibe.
Such patterns beautifully flaunt your figure and give you a graceful look. Whenever you wear a short kurti length sharara set, your height will also look taller.
White color is always preferred to be worn more on Onam. In such a situation, you can choose this type of white frock suit. Pair it with a contrast dupatta instead of matching.
Choose this wedding red suit for a fresh look. This has numerous sharara, plazo, and churidar suit patterns. Classic-looking.
You can also wear this type of stone work Kalidar suit in dark color shade. Such suits are very much in trend these days and they are very much liked by women of all ages.