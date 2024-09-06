Onam 2024: 8 flowers to make Pookalam THIS Onam

Lifestyle
Onam Pookalams are colorful floral arrangements symbolizing the spirit of Kerala's harvest festival. Using a variety of flowers, these vibrant designs bring life to celebrations
Thumba is a white, tiny flower that is commonly used as the first layer in a Pookalam. Its pristine color symbolizes purity, adding a delicate contrast to the more colorful flowers
Kakka Poovu comes in clusters of small flowers, adding a vibrant touch to the Pookalam. The shades of red, orange, and yellow create a stunning visual effect
Thetti Poovu, often found in red, pink, or orange, is a significant flower used in Onam Pookalams. Its bold color enhances the central portions of the floral rangoli
Shankupushpam’s deep blue color brings a rich contrast to the Pookalam. Known for its distinctive hue, it adds a unique beauty to floral arrangements
Chemparathy or Hibiscus is a popular flower used in the middle layers of a Pookalam for its large size and bold red color
Also known as Plumeria, these brigh happy yellow colours make the pookalam attractive
Jamanthi comes in multiple colors like yellow, white, and red. Its abundance of petals and availability makes it a favorite choice
Mukkutti, a yellow flower, is often used in the outer layers of a Pookalam. Its bright yellow adds a sunny touch, symbolizing prosperity and happiness