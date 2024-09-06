Lifestyle

Onam 2024: 8 flowers to make Pookalam THIS Onam

Onam Pookalams are colorful floral arrangements symbolizing the spirit of Kerala's harvest festival. Using a variety of flowers, these vibrant designs bring life to celebrations

Image credits: Freepik

Thumba (Ceylon Slitwort)

Thumba is a white, tiny flower that is commonly used as the first layer in a Pookalam. Its pristine color symbolizes purity, adding a delicate contrast to the more colorful flowers

Image credits: Freepik

Kakka Poovu (Lantana Camara)

Kakka Poovu comes in clusters of small flowers, adding a vibrant touch to the Pookalam. The shades of red, orange, and yellow create a stunning visual effect

Image credits: Freepik

Thechipoovu (Ixora)

Thetti Poovu, often found in red, pink, or orange, is a significant flower used in Onam Pookalams. Its bold color enhances the central portions of the floral rangoli

Image credits: Freepik

Shangupushpam (Bluepea)

Shankupushpam’s deep blue color brings a rich contrast to the Pookalam. Known for its distinctive hue, it adds a unique beauty to floral arrangements

Image credits: Freepik

Chemparathy (Hibiscus)

Chemparathy or Hibiscus is a popular flower used in the middle layers of a Pookalam for its large size and bold red color

Image credits: Freepik

Arali

Also known as Plumeria, these brigh happy yellow colours make the pookalam attractive

Image credits: Freepik

Jamanthi (Chrysanthemum)

Jamanthi comes in multiple colors like yellow, white, and red. Its abundance of petals and availability makes it a favorite choice

Image credits: Freepik

Mukkutti (Little Tree Plant)

Mukkutti, a yellow flower, is often used in the outer layers of a Pookalam. Its bright yellow adds a sunny touch, symbolizing prosperity and happiness

Image credits: Freepik
