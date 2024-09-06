Lifestyle

Eggs to Milk: 6 foods that makes hair stronger naturally

Eggs to Milk are six foods that can make your hair strong naturally. Let's check out the full list

Image credits: Freepik

Reduces hair loss

Food plays a very important role in hair health. Foods to eat for faster hair growth and to prevent hair loss

Image credits: Freepik

Eggs

Eggs are an excellent food for increasing hair volume. Eggs contain essential nutrients like protein, vitamin B12, and iron

Image credits: Getty

Dairy products

Dairy products are another food that contains biotin, which helps fight hair loss. Eat milk, yogurt, butter, cheese

Image credits: Pinterest

Red Spinach

Apart from providing the body with essential minerals, spinach is a food that promotes hair growth. Spinach is an excellent source of iron, vitamins A, C, and protein

Image credits: Getty

Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are good for hair. Because they contain nutrients that help with hair thickness, texture, and health
 

Image credits: Getty

Fatty Fish

Fish contains omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for skin health

Image credits: Getty

Walnuts

Walnuts contain biotin, B vitamins (B1, B6, B9), vitamin E, plenty of protein, and magnesium. These nourish the scalp

Image credits: Getty
