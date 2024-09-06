Lifestyle

Elegant mehndi designs for Hartalika Teej 2024: Easy full hand designs

Image credits: Twitter

Gol tikka mehndi design

This simple yet elegant gol tikka design can be a great pick for any traditional occasion. 

Image credits: Pinterest

Bel design

Try this intricate and beautiful bel mehndi design for Hartalika Teej this year. 

Image credits: Twitter

Floral

This floral and gol tikka design can also be an excellent choice to eccenuate the beauty of your Hartalika Teej outfit. 

Image credits: Twitter

Jhumka

If you are looking for a unique and sophisticated mehndi design then try this jhumka pattern for the gol tikka mehndi. 

Image credits: Pinterest

Gol Tikka design

Try this easy yet elegant gol tikka design for the back of the hand. This flaunt-worthy design will complete your Hartalika Teej look. 

Image credits: Pinterest
