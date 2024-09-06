Elegant mehndi designs for Hartalika Teej 2024: Easy full hand designs

Lifestyle
This simple yet elegant gol tikka design can be a great pick for any traditional occasion.
Try this intricate and beautiful bel mehndi design for Hartalika Teej this year.
This floral and gol tikka design can also be an excellent choice to eccenuate the beauty of your Hartalika Teej outfit.
If you are looking for a unique and sophisticated mehndi design then try this jhumka pattern for the gol tikka mehndi.
Try this easy yet elegant gol tikka design for the back of the hand. This flaunt-worthy design will complete your Hartalika Teej look.