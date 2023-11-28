Gajar ka Halwa to Chikki-7 Indian Winter Desserts to enjoy

Lifestyle
Made from a batter of flour, milk, and sugar, deep-fried and dipped in sugar syrup. Malpuas are often served hot and can be garnished with nuts or served with rabri.
Made from various nuts like peanuts, cashews, and sesame seeds combined with jaggery or sugar syrup. It's pressed into flat shapes and nutty treat during winter.
Made from grated carrots cooked in ghee, milk, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom and nuts. It's rich, aromatic, and often garnished with almonds or pistachios.
Made from finely ground almonds, ghee, sugar, and milk, cooked to a rich, creamy consistency. It's a popular treat during winter festivities and special occasions.
Made from roasted semolina (sooji), ghee, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom and nuts. It's a comforting dessert commonly prepared in households during winter.
Made from soaked and ground moong dal, ghee, sugar, and flavored with cardamom. It's a luxurious treat often served during festivals and special occasions in winter.
Made from roasted wheat flour cooked with ghee, sugar, and flavored with cardamom. It's often prepared during religious ceremonies and enjoyed in winters for its comforting taste.