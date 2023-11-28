Lifestyle

Gajar ka Halwa to Chikki-7 Indian Winter Desserts to enjoy

Malpua

Made from a batter of flour, milk, and sugar, deep-fried and dipped in sugar syrup. Malpuas are often served hot and can be garnished with nuts or served with rabri.
 

Dry Fruit Chikki

Made from various nuts like peanuts, cashews, and sesame seeds combined with jaggery or sugar syrup. It's pressed into flat shapes and nutty treat during winter.

Gajar ka Halwa (Carrot Halwa)

Made from grated carrots cooked in ghee, milk, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom and nuts. It's rich, aromatic, and often garnished with almonds or pistachios.

Badam ka Halwa (Almond Halwa)

Made from finely ground almonds, ghee, sugar, and milk, cooked to a rich, creamy consistency. It's a popular treat during winter festivities and special occasions.

Sooji ka Halwa (Semolina Halwa)

Made from roasted semolina (sooji), ghee, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom and nuts. It's a comforting dessert commonly prepared in households during winter.

Moong Dal Halwa

Made from soaked and ground moong dal, ghee, sugar, and flavored with cardamom. It's a luxurious treat often served during festivals and special occasions in winter.

Atte ka Halwa (Wheat Flour Halwa)

Made from roasted wheat flour cooked with ghee, sugar, and flavored with cardamom. It's often prepared during religious ceremonies and enjoyed in winters for its comforting taste.

