Cardiovascular Health: 7 superfoods to boost platelet count

Lifestyle
Elevate platelet count naturally with these 7 foods. Boost heart health and clotting function for overall well-being.
Berries like strawberries and blueberries offer anthocyanins, aiding platelet function and reducing inflammation.
Spinach and kale are leafy heroes packed with vitamin K, promoting platelet formation and clotting.
Enjoy sweet papayas loaded with vitamin C, aiding platelet production and preventing deficiencies.
Pomegranate juice is rich in antioxidants that support platelet health and enhance blood circulation.
Pumpkin seeds offer a good amount of zinc, essential in maintaining a healthy platelet count and immune system.
Salmon, mackerel, and other fatty fish contain omega-3 fatty acids, which may have anti-inflammatory effects and support overall cardiovascular health.
Chicken, fish, and tofu provide essential amino acids, crucial for platelet production and overall health.