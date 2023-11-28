Aleppo to Athens: 7 of the world oldest inhabited cities

Lifestyle
Aleppo in Syria to Athens in Greece are 7 of the world's oldest inhabited cities. Damascus in Syria to Byblos have been the cradle of human civilization
Claimed to be the oldest continuously inhabited city in the world, Damascus has a history that dates back over 11,000 years. Has been a key center of trade, culture, and politics
Jericho is considered one of the oldest inhabited cities, with evidence of settlement dating back to around 10,000 BCE. The city is famous for its ancient walls
Aleppo has a history spanning over 8,000 years and has been an important center for trade and culture. The city has faced numerous conflicts throughout its history
Byblos, also known as Jbeil, has a history that dates back to around 5000 BCE. It is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world
Varanasi, also known as Kashi or Benaras, is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, with a history of more than 3,000 years
Athens, the capital of Greece, has a history of more than 3,400 years. It is considered the birthplace of democracy and the cradle of Western civilization
Xi'an, formerly known as Chang'an, is one of the oldest cities in China, with a history dating back more than 3,000 years. It served as the capital for several Chinese dynasties