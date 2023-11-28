6 practices that help avoid bad dreams

Lifestyle
Establish a consistent bedtime routine that includes calming activities like reading, taking a warm bath, or listening to soothing music to prepare your mind for sleep.
Stay away from stimulants like caffeine, nicotine, or heavy meals close to bedtime, as these can disrupt sleep patterns and contribute to vivid dreams.
Ensure your sleep environment is conducive to rest by keeping the room cool, dark, and quiet. Use comfortable bedding and consider aromatherapy with calming scents like lavender.
Engage in relaxation exercises such as deep breathing, meditation, or progressive muscle relaxation to calm the mind before bedtime.
Instead of dwelling on negative thoughts, try visualizing calming and positive scenarios or happy memories as you drift off to sleep.
Writing down positive thoughts or your intentions for a restful sleep in a journal before bed can help shift your focus from negative thoughts, potentially reducing bad dreams.