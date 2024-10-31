Food

5 Foods that increase the risk of cancer

These Foods Are Dangerous

Cancer can be prevented through diet. But some foods become dangerous when overcooked or fried.

1. Meat: Cancer Risk

Frying meat at high heat creates cancer-causing agents like PAH and HCA. These damage DNA and cause cancer. So cook at the right temperature.

2. Potatoes

Over-frying or roasting potatoes releases acrylamide, which can cause cancer. It is better to cook on medium heat. Boiling is better than frying.

3. Leafy Greens

Leafy greens like spinach are nutritious, but overcooking them creates nitrate-related compounds that can cause cancer.

4. Grains

Over-roasting rice and other grains produces acrylamide, which is linked to cancer. Cook grains in the right amount of water.

5. Honey

When honey is heated at high temperatures, it turns into HMF, which can cause cancer. Always use it at low temperatures.

