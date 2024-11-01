Aishwarya Rai's 8 stunning jewelry collection

Lifestyle
51-year-old Aishwarya Rai wears stunning outfits and jewelry. With a red suit, she wore a round necklace and heavy gold drop earrings.
Drop earrings with a heavy pendant look gorgeous on women with round faces. Aishwarya Rai's jewelry will complement any outfit.
Aishwarya looks amazing wearing golden drop earrings with a saree and gajra. Shoulder-length earrings eliminate the need for a necklace.
Statement pieces are currently fashionable. Pair Aishwarya Rai's multilayered green necklace with a suit or saree.
Aishwarya Rai always wears a Vanki ring. This special ring is worn by married women. Pair it with a round-dial watch.
Aishwarya looks stunning in statement hoops. Recreate her golden hoop look for a special occasion.
From cocktail parties to festivals, Aishwarya Rai's diamond and pearl earrings are amazing. These earrings can be worn with any traditional dress.