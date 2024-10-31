Tips to keep your alta clean, smudge-free for longer

Lifestyle
Learn easy home remedies to make your alta color last longer. Use vinegar, ice, lemon, and powder to protect it from water.
Apply a top coat or transparent nail polish after applying Alta. This creates a layer, reducing the effect of water and making the color last longer.
Before applying alta, apply a mixture of vinegar and water to your feet. This helps the alta stick better to the skin and reduces the effect of water.
Dip your feet in ice-cold water for a few minutes after applying alta. This helps the alta dry quickly and sets the color, preventing it from smudging even when exposed to water.
Apply a little lemon juice to your feet before applying alta. Lemon juice helps the color set permanently on the skin, preventing it from washing off easily when exposed to water.
After the alta dries, lightly apply some baby powder or translucent powder over it. This creates a protective layer that helps the color last longer.