Lifestyle

Don't Ignore These Signs: Know Early Symptoms of Diabetes

Image credits: Getty

Diabetes

Diabetes is a condition in which blood sugar levels are elevated.

Image credits: Getty

Weight Loss

Weight loss is a symptom of diabetes. If the body does not produce enough insulin, blood glucose levels rise.

Image credits: Freepik

Darkening of the Neck

This symptom is seen in people with type 2 diabetes. Darkening of the armpits and around the neck is a symptom of diabetes.

Image credits: Getty

Frequent Infections

Frequent infections, both in the private parts and elsewhere, are a symptom of diabetes.

Image credits: Getty

Slow Wound Healing

High blood sugar levels can delay wound healing. Therefore, slow wound healing is another symptom.

Image credits: Getty

Feeling thirsty

Diabetic people feel very thirsty and hungry.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One