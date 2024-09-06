Don't Ignore These Signs: Know Early Symptoms of Diabetes

Lifestyle
Diabetes is a condition in which blood sugar levels are elevated.
Weight loss is a symptom of diabetes. If the body does not produce enough insulin, blood glucose levels rise.
This symptom is seen in people with type 2 diabetes. Darkening of the armpits and around the neck is a symptom of diabetes.
Frequent infections, both in the private parts and elsewhere, are a symptom of diabetes.
High blood sugar levels can delay wound healing. Therefore, slow wound healing is another symptom.
Diabetic people feel very thirsty and hungry.