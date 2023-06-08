Love Mangoes? Here are 7 tasty mango salad recipes

Lifestyle
Thai Mango prawn salad combines sweet, spicy, tangy flavours with crunch from peanuts. Here are 7 delectable mango salad recipes.
A mango salad that's equal parts spicy, sweet, and sour is the spicy mango salad which works well with barbecue.
The combination of black beans, mango, chopped onion, and cilantro is delicious. Thanks to beans, it's a good source of protein.
The mango, avocado, and balsamic vinegar manage to tie these very different elements together in a spicy Greek salad that is refreshing in summer.
This recipe takes a more classic salad and turns it spicier with black pepper, lime juice, avocados, tomato, red onions, and mango.
Mix strawberries, mango, onion, spices, lime juice, vinegar, and salt and make a spicy and tangy salad that is tasty and also healthier.
This crunchy and juicy jicama mango salad tastes yummy and makes a delectable topping on fish or shrimp tacos.