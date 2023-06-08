Lifestyle

Love Mangoes? Here are 7 tasty mango salad recipes

Thai Mango prawn salad combines sweet, spicy, tangy flavours with crunch from peanuts. Here are 7 delectable mango salad recipes.

Spicy Mango salad

A mango salad that's equal parts spicy, sweet, and sour is the spicy mango salad which works well with barbecue.

Mango and black bean salad

The combination of black beans, mango, chopped onion, and cilantro is delicious. Thanks to beans, it's a good source of protein.
 

Greek mango salad

The mango, avocado, and balsamic vinegar manage to tie these very different elements together in a spicy Greek salad that is refreshing in summer.

Mexican mango salad

This recipe takes a more classic salad and turns it spicier with black pepper, lime juice, avocados, tomato, red onions, and mango.

Strawberry mango salad

Mix strawberries, mango, onion, spices, lime juice, vinegar, and salt and make a spicy and tangy salad that is tasty and also healthier.

Mango Jicama salad

This crunchy and juicy jicama mango salad tastes yummy and makes a delectable topping on fish or shrimp tacos.

