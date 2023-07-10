Lifestyle

Paneer Tikka to Masala Papad: 6 popular Indian Snacks

Paneer Tikka is grilled and marinated cottage cheese skewers that can make you want more. Here are the 6 popular Indian snacks.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Pani Puri

Small bite-sized puris filled with tangy water and chutneys are a staple street-side snack loved by all.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Onion Bhajji

Deep-fried round onion fritters with mixed spices are immensely popular as an Indian snack.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Vegetable Spring Roll

Crispy rolls stuffed with a mix of veggies get served with sauces and chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Aloo Chaat

Crispy fried potatoes mixed with spices, chutneys and, yoghurt is an instant hit in parties.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Masala Papad

Paneer Tikka is grilled and marinated cottage cheese skewers that can make you want more. Here are the 6 popular Indian snacks.

Image credits: Image: Pixabay
Find Next One