Lifestyle
Using light and neutral colors on the walls and furniture can visually expand the space. Shades like whites, creams, pastels, reflect more light and create an airy atmosphere.
Select furniture that is proportional to the size of the room. Opt for sleek, streamlined pieces with exposed legs to create an airy and open appearance.
Use smart storage solutions such as shelves, baskets, or hidden storage furniture to maintain an organized and spacious look.
Maximize the natural light in your drawing room to create an illusion of space. Keep windows uncovered or opt for sheer curtains that allow sunlight to filter through.
Floor-to-ceiling curtains, tall bookshelves, can create an illusion of height. Vertical lines in patterns or wallpapers can also have a similar effect.
Strategically place mirrors in your drawing room to reflect light and create a sense of spaciousness. Position mirrors opposite windows or across from each other.