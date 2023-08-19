Lifestyle

Earth to Venus: 6 fastest planets of our solar system

Earth to Venus are 6 fastest planets in our system. Mercury's 47.87 km/s leads. Speeds vary due to orbits and gravity

Image credits: Getty

Mercury

Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun and has the fastest orbital speed. It travels at an average speed of about 47.87 kilometers per second

Image credits: Getty

Venus

Venus is the second planet from the Sun and also orbits relatively quickly due to its proximity. It has an average orbital speed of about 35.02 kilometers per second

Image credits: Getty

Earth

Earth, our home planet, follows in its orbit at an average speed of about 29.78 kilometers per second

Image credits: Getty

Mars

Mars orbits at an average speed of about 24.077 kilometers per second

Image credits: Getty

Jupiter

Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, has an average orbital speed of about 13.07 kilometers per second

Image credits: Getty

Saturn

Saturn, famous for its rings, orbits at an average speed of about 9.69 kilometers per second

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One