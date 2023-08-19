Lifestyle

7 reasons you MUST visit Shillong during Cherry blossom season

To stand under the magnificent Cherry Blossom trees you do not need to go to Japan anymore. Witness this marvel in our own Shillong, Meghalaya!

Image credits: Pexels

North-Eastern States into India’s consciousness

8% of India's total area is covered by the Northeastern states.  Let us make use of this season to work towards removing the neglect they face from mainstream consciousness.

Image credits: our own

Limited-Time Spectacle

Cherry blossom season is fleeting, making it a truly exclusive experience. Catching these blooms in their full glory is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Image credits: our own

Cultural Celebrations

Experience the local Khasi culture through traditional dances, music performances, and authentic cuisine during the festival.

Image credits: our own

Cherry Blossom Festival

 Cherry Blossom Festival will be held from November 17 to 19, this year. A lineup of artists, including Ronan Keating, Jonas Blue, Hybrid Theory, and Kenny Music is expected.

Image credits: our own

Shillong Literary Festival

The Shillong Literary Festival will be held from November 14 to 16, conducted by the Meghalaya Government. Contemporary writers grace the event with their presence. 

Image credits: Pexels

Unique Photography Opportunities

The Cherry Blossom season offers a wealth of unique and captivating shots. It provides endless opportunities to take panoramic views of the blooming city.

Image credits: Pexels

Time Period

The flowers will be lasting for two whole weeks. So if you are planning to go, arrange your vacation date accordingly so that you won’t miss one bit of it. 

Image credits: Pexels
