7 reasons you MUST visit Shillong during Cherry blossom season

Lifestyle
To stand under the magnificent Cherry Blossom trees you do not need to go to Japan anymore. Witness this marvel in our own Shillong, Meghalaya!
8% of India's total area is covered by the Northeastern states. Let us make use of this season to work towards removing the neglect they face from mainstream consciousness.
Cherry blossom season is fleeting, making it a truly exclusive experience. Catching these blooms in their full glory is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Experience the local Khasi culture through traditional dances, music performances, and authentic cuisine during the festival.
Cherry Blossom Festival will be held from November 17 to 19, this year. A lineup of artists, including Ronan Keating, Jonas Blue, Hybrid Theory, and Kenny Music is expected.
The Shillong Literary Festival will be held from November 14 to 16, conducted by the Meghalaya Government. Contemporary writers grace the event with their presence.
The Cherry Blossom season offers a wealth of unique and captivating shots. It provides endless opportunities to take panoramic views of the blooming city.
The flowers will be lasting for two whole weeks. So if you are planning to go, arrange your vacation date accordingly so that you won’t miss one bit of it.