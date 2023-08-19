7 natural ways to reduce uric acid levels in your body

Lifestyle
Achieving optimal uric acid levels naturally is within reach through simple lifestyle adjustments and mindful dietary choices.
Staying hydrated is crucial for optimal kidney function and uric acid excretion. Drinking plenty of water helps dilute uric acid and supports its elimination through urine.
Opt for a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while limiting purine-rich foods like organ meats and seafood. Nuts and plant-based protein sources are good choices.
Cherries and other dark-coloured berries contain compounds that may help reduce uric acid levels. Adding cherries to your diet could have a positive impact on uric acid regulation.
Thyme, a flavorful herb, has been associated with potential anti-inflammatory effects and kidney support. They can aid in reducing uric acid levels naturally.
Maintaining a healthy weight can lower the risk of uric acid buildup. Shedding excess pounds can lead to improved insulin sensitivity and reduced uric acid production.
Excessive alcohol consumption can hinder the body's ability to process uric acid, leading to higher levels. Moderate alcohol intake, especially beer and spirits high in purines.
Engaging in regular exercise promotes better metabolic health. Physical activity can enhance insulin sensitivity and aid in reducing uric acid accumulation.