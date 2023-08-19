Lifestyle

7 natural ways to reduce uric acid levels in your body

Achieving optimal uric acid levels naturally is within reach through simple lifestyle adjustments and mindful dietary choices.

Image credits: Freepik

Hydration for Kidney Health

Staying hydrated is crucial for optimal kidney function and uric acid excretion. Drinking plenty of water helps dilute uric acid and supports its elimination through urine.

Image credits: Freepik

Balanced Diet Choices

Opt for a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while limiting purine-rich foods like organ meats and seafood. Nuts and plant-based protein sources are good choices.

Image credits: Freepik

Cherry Consumption

Cherries and other dark-coloured berries contain compounds that may help reduce uric acid levels. Adding cherries to your diet could have a positive impact on uric acid regulation.

Image credits: Freepik

Introduce Thyme into Your Diet

Thyme, a flavorful herb, has been associated with potential anti-inflammatory effects and kidney support. They can aid in reducing uric acid levels naturally.

Image credits: Freepik

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Maintaining a healthy weight can lower the risk of uric acid buildup. Shedding excess pounds can lead to improved insulin sensitivity and reduced uric acid production.

Image credits: Freepik

Limit Alcohol Intake

Excessive alcohol consumption can hinder the body's ability to process uric acid, leading to higher levels. Moderate alcohol intake, especially beer and spirits high in purines.

Image credits: Freepik

Regular Physical Activity

Engaging in regular exercise promotes better metabolic health. Physical activity can enhance insulin sensitivity and aid in reducing uric acid accumulation.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One