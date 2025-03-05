Foreign Language institutes: Government institutes, courses in India

Lifestyle
In today's global era, the demand for foreign languages is increasing rapidly
If you also want to get great job opportunities by learning a foreign language, here is a list of government institutes
Certificate courses are available here in Arabic, Pali, Tibetan, French, German
Diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate courses are conducted in French, Spanish, Russian
Full-time Diploma Course: French. Certificate Course: Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Russian
Courses in languages like Russian, Spanish, German, Japanese, Korean and Chinese are available
Specialization courses in French, German, Spanish, Italian and Russian languages are available here
Salary: 3 lakh - 8 lakh rupees per year
Salary: 2 lakh - 5 lakh rupees per year
Salary: 2.5 lakh - 7 lakh rupees per year
Salary: 2.2 lakh - 5 lakh rupees per year
If you also want to achieve proficiency in a foreign language, then you can make a great career
