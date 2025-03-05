Lifestyle

Foreign Language institutes: Government institutes, courses in India

Demand for candidates knowing foreign languages is increasing rapidly

In today's global era, the demand for foreign languages is increasing rapidly

You can get great job opportunities by learning a foreign language

If you also want to get great job opportunities by learning a foreign language, here is a list of government institutes

Delhi University (DU)

Certificate courses are available here in Arabic, Pali, Tibetan, French, German

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate courses are conducted in French, Spanish, Russian

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Full-time Diploma Course: French. Certificate Course: Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Russian

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Courses in languages like Russian, Spanish, German, Japanese, Korean and Chinese are available

CIEFL, Hyderabad

Specialization courses in French, German, Spanish, Italian and Russian languages are available here

Translator/Interpreter

Salary: 3 lakh - 8 lakh rupees per year

Bilingual Customer Service Representative

Salary: 2 lakh - 5 lakh rupees per year

Foreign Language Teacher

Salary: 2.5 lakh - 7 lakh rupees per year

Travel Agent (Inbound/Outbound)

Salary: 2.2 lakh - 5 lakh rupees per year

Achieve proficiency in a foreign language and make a great career

If you also want to achieve proficiency in a foreign language, then you can make a great career

