Sharara Vs Garara: Know 8 key differences

Lifestyle
Often girls are confused about Sharara and Garara suits. This is because Garara and Sharara look alike to a great extent, but 1 difference makes both different
Sharara is fitted from the waist belt. It has less or more flares. Gores and pleats are used to give circumference. It can be 1 meter
Both long and short kurtis can be worn with Sharara. Sharara can be made less or more flared according to body type
Soft fabric is used for Sharara. Fabrics like chiffon, georgette, crepe etc. are considered best for Sharara. Whereas light embroidery silk Sharara gives a heavy look
Garara is fitted up to the knee or above and then the flare starts. You can choose less or more flare according to your preference
It is not necessary that if there is no joint near knee, it will not be called Sharara, not Garara. Garara has fitted, then flared out style above knee. Sharara flares from above
In simple words, a fitted and then open set above the knees is called Garara, whereas Sharara is flared after the waist
New Year 2025: 6 tips for effective Belly fat loss tips this year
New Year 2025: 8 career tips for successful year
PHOTOS: Avneet Kaur's stunning blouse designs for sarees
Chanakya Niti: Understanding women's nature and more