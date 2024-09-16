Lifestyle
Use cold water instead of normal water when making the gram flour batter for pakoras, this will keep the pakoras crunchy for a long time.
Adding one or two teaspoons of rice flour or corn flour to the gram flour while making pakoras will make them crispy.
If you want crispy and crunchy pakoras, keep the gram flour batter after mixing it well once. Do not mix it again and again, it removes the softness of the flour.
To make crispy pakoras, the consistency of the batter should be right. If it is too thin, the pakoras will not turn out right, and pakoras will not turn out well in thick batter.
When you are making gram flour pakoras, add a pinch of baking soda to it. This will make the pakoras crispy and tasty.
If you are making pakoras with potatoes, spinach, etc., then after washing them thoroughly, dry them well and then add them to the batter.
Fry the pakoras only 80% if you have made them. After this, put it on a tissue. Frying for 2-3 minutes on high flame will keep the pakoras crunchy for a long time.
The oil should be hot to make crispy and crunchy pakoras. First, add the pakoras to hot oil, then reduce the heat and fry till golden brown from both sides.