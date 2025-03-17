Braid Flower Hairstyle: 5 Ways to Style Braids with Flowers

Lifestyle
You can look beautiful by decorating a messy braid with colorful flowers like Rashmika Mandanna with a suit or embroidered dress.
If you are making a Dutch braid, decorate it with white flowers in a crown style. This will make your beautiful hair look very fancy and everyone will praise it.
Wrap a long string of flowers in a criss-cross style in the braid. Then decorate the top with pink roses.
Stop putting Gajra in a bun now. Make a fishtail bubble braid with lehenga and decorate the gajra with three strands, then two strands. Such a braid gajra will look very beautiful.
Braids can be made in many ways, not just one. You can decorate your hair with your favorite flowers along with the braid.
You can decorate colorful roses in a braid in a line. If the flower is large in size, then decorate it at the top.
