Flawless canvas: Know 7 different types of skin

Understanding your skin's specific needs is essential for maintaining a radiant complexion. Learn how to take care of each skin type effectively.

Image credits: Pexels

Normal Skin

Blessed with balanced sebum production, normal skin types have minimal issues. Discover the best practices for maintaining its natural harmony and healthy glow.

Oily Skin

Tackling excess sebum can be a challenge for those with oily skin. Learn expert tips to control shine, prevent breakouts, and achieve a mattified complexion.

Dry Skin

Dry skin requires extra hydration and nourishment to combat flakiness and tightness. Uncover skincare routines that restore moisture and promote a supple, glowing appearance.

Combination Skin

Combination skin poses a unique duality, with oily zones in some areas and dryness in others. Find out how to strike the perfect balance and cater to both aspects of your skin.

Acne-Prone Skin

Dealing with persistent breakouts? Acne-prone skin requires targeted treatments to combat blemishes while maintaining overall skin health.

Sensitive Skin

Easily irritated and prone to redness, sensitive skin demands gentle care and non-irritating products. Explore soothing solutions to keep your skin calm and comfortable.

Mature Skin

As we age, our skin's needs evolve. Discover anti-aging strategies and nourishing ingredients that promote a youthful and radiant complexion.

