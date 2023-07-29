Lifestyle
Baati is small wheat bread balls dipped in ghee with spicy dal and sweet churma. Here are 6 popular foods of Jaipur.
Gatte ki Sabzi is a boiled gram flour dumpling simmered in yoghurt curry which is a very popular dish of Jaipur that is a staple.
Ker Sangri is a Rajasthani delicacy that is made using dried Ker Berries and Sangri Beans served hot with makki ki roti or bajre ki roti.
Ghewar is a disc-shaped sweet with a texture that resembles a honeycomb made with all-purpose flour and soaked in sugar syrup.
Kachori is a major and important dish. Steaming hot fiery Kachori with a cup of chai is enjoyed by people in most of the namkeen shops of the city.
A popular sweet dish of Jaipur is Gajak made with Til, which can be soaked in jaggery, sugar syrup, khaand (desi sugar), mawa, etc.