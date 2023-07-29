Aloo Puri to Jalebi: 6 popular street foods in Haridwar

Lifestyle
The puris are deep-fried Indian bread served with tangy yet spicy Aloo ki Sabzi. Here are 6 popular street foods in Haridwar.
The kachori is made and prepped from semolina, little flour and besan (gram flour) for binding. Kachori is filled with dal masala and served with green chutney.
A favourite delicacy of almost everyone in North India, Chhole Bhature are a must-have in this city which is loved for its tasty street food.
The samosa is prepared with flour and stuffed with a filling of mashed boiled potato, onions, green peas, lentils, ginger, spices and green chilli.
Chaat is a mix of potato pieces, crisp fried bread dahi vada or dahi bhalla, gram or chickpeas and tangy-salty spices.
Jalebi is made from khoya and mava and is circular roundlets dipped in sugar syrup.