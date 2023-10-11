Lifestyle

Kombdi Vade to Bombil Fry: 7 famous Konkani foods

Kombdi Vade means poori with chicken curry. Kombdi means chicken. Vade means poori. Here are 7 famous Konkani foods.

Usal

Usal is prepared by adding more spices to savoury chickpea (chole) curry and uses coconut to give it a more coastal flavour.

Sol Kadi

Sol Kadi is a delicious Konkani drink consumed as an appetiser made with Kokum and coconut with salt, chilli, garlic and spices.

Chicken Xacuti

Chicken Xacuti is made by marinating and cooking juicy chicken pieces in spices and veggies. It is a creamy curry served with rice.

Bharli Vangi

It uses soft eggplants loaded with spices, coconut and aromatic herbs in savoury and spicy veggie gravy.

Kolombo

Kolombo is a Konkani style sambar made with lentils and has a coconut-based flavour and taste, eaten with Kadamb (Idli).

Bombil Fry

Bombil Fry is a shallow fry and spicy preparation of fish that has attained an iconic stature in Konkani cuisine.

